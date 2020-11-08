Man dies in crash on country road near Frome
- Published
A man has died in a crash on a country road.
He was driving a silver SUV when he crashed on the A362 at Buckland Dinham between Frome and Radstock on Saturday evening.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 18:30 GMT. He has not yet been formally identified but the next of kin has been informed.
Police have appealed for dashcam footage of the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.
