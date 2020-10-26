Minehead 'wildlife observation' tree house removal ordered
A man has been ordered to dismantle his daughters' tree house after his local council won an appeal against him.
Tim Lyddon built the structure near his home in Minehead last year, but Somerset West and Taunton Council said it breached planning regulations.
He appealed against an enforcement notice but a planning inspector has now agreed with the council that it must come down.
Mr Lyddon said he was "perplexed" at the planners' decision.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council served Mr Lyddon with an enforcement notice in January, claiming the two-storey structure, constructed around an oak tree, amounted to building in open countryside.
Mr Lyddon argued the tree house was a place for his daughters Jody and Maisie to play and learn about nature.
Planning inspector Justina Moss agreed with the council that the tree house or "wildlife observation hide" was outside the areas identified in the local plan for future housing growth in Minehead.
She described it as "a considerable structure over two floors", with the materials used being "somewhat incongruous within its immediate setting."
Mr Lyddon said he said he was "disappointed" by the council's decision.
He added he was "perplexed at the planners' refusal of such a low-impact temporary structure where the children can play and learn about their environment".
Mr Lyddon has been given until 15 December to remove the tree house.