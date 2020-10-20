Bath's new bridge superstructure to be installed
Work on a new bridge being installed across the River Avon in Bath will see the superstructure lifted into place next month.
The bridge will link Bath Quays with the city centre and is the first new river crossing point to be installed in the city for 100 years.
Bath and North East Somerset Council said the crossing was essential for the regeneration of the quayside district.
The authority has warned of upcoming travel diversions during the operation.
During the lift, the top level of Avon Street multi-storey car park will be closed with the rest of the car park remaining open.
Other restrictions will be in place in the immediate vicinity of the site with marshals on hand to help direct pedestrians.
The towpath along the river is expected to close soon with a diversion route for pedestrians and cyclists.
A 600-tonne crane is being used for the lift operation.
Councillor Tim Ball, cabinet member for housing, planning and economic development, said: "The next step in the installation of this remarkable bridge is an exciting milestone as it is an integral part of the whole Bath Quays development.
"However, lifting the two sections of the bridge into place is a major undertaking that means there will be some traffic disruption due to the size of the crane needed.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and would like to reassure residents and businesses that we have worked hard to keep this to a minimum."
