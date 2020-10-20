Nigel Leat: Victims' 'terror' as teacher set to be freed
The families of children who were sexually abused by a primary school teacher say they are "terrified" at the prospect of his imminent release.
Nigel Leat was jailed indefinitely in 2011 after admitting 36 offences including attempted rape of a child and sexual assault.
The Parole Board has decided that Leat is "suitable for release".
The mother of one victim said her daughter was "terrified of bumping into him and reliving it all over again".
"I don't believe eight and a half years is anywhere near long enough to rehabilitate him," she added.
Leat, who also uses the surname Russell, attacked five girls, some as young as six, over five years during reading lessons at Hillside Primary School in Weston-super-Mare.
A serious case review found a "lamentable failure" by the school's management.
Police also found more than 30,000 indecent photographs and over 700 movies in Leat's possession.
At his trial, the judge described him as a "paedophile of the most sickening order".
Papers detailing the Parole Board decision said: "After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearings, the panel was satisfied that Mr Leat was suitable for release when accommodation becomes available in November 2020."
The report said Leat, who is now in his 60s, had taken part in "accredited programmes to address his sex offending", with his behaviour reported to be "very good".
The panel was told he was not an "imminent" risk in the community.
Witnesses, such as his probation officer, recommended his release on licence "would be safe" at this point.
Ministry of Justice officials were also party to proceedings, while a number of victims or their relatives read out victim impact statements.
Kim Harrison, from Slater and Gordon, one of the lawyers representing some of his victims, described Leat as a "blight" on their childhood.
A parole board spokesman said the panel "carefully examined a whole range of evidence" and reviews were "undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care".
