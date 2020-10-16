Ben Saunders Foundation creates holiday home for families
A foundation created by a teenager with a rare form of cancer has set up a lodge to give families dealing with the disease free holidays.
Ben Saunders, 18, of Bath, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in October 2019.
He died on 25 August, but not before setting up his own foundation to support young people with cancer.
The foundation, which is now applying for charity status, has purchased a lodge at Cotswold Water Park.
Ben’s father Tom Saunders said his son "didn’t want to be forgotten and he gave us, his parents, a direct message to carry it on for him, so that's our job now".
The foundation, which has already raised £60,000, has been supported by Bath City Football Club, where Ben played for the youth team, as well as Bath Rugby.
Ben developed a tumour on his heart which led to him undergoing two open-heart surgeries and several rounds of chemotherapy.
Mr Saunders said: “Ben was so loved. We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of people.
“Companies have donated gifts for us to auction and his former school, St Gregory’s, has picked us as their charity.
“Lots of people wanted to run the Bath Half Marathon for us, which they sadly couldn’t do due to coronavirus.
“But to raise £60,000 in just a few months is fantastic.”
The two-bed lodge at Cotswold Water Park should be open for other families to use from February next year.
The foundation will work with cancer charity Clic Sargent to find children and families who could benefit from its use.