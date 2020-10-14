New 20mph speed limit zones proposed in Bath
Plans for permanent 20mph speed limits outside Bath city centre are being considered by the local authority.
The proposal is in response to the government's Gear Change project to create better streets for people to use for walking and cycling.
Much of the city is already covered by 20mph limits, but the new plan would see limits on busier roads which carry through traffic.
Bath & North East Somerset Council hopes it will result in fewer crashes.
Joanna Wright, cabinet member for transport services, said: "Pedestrians are less likely to suffer serious or fatal injuries if hit by a vehicle travelling at 20mph compared to a vehicle travelling only 10mph faster.
"The roads where we want to reduce vehicle speeds are ones that are well-used by pedestrians and cyclists."
She added: "We want to reduce the dominance of vehicles in built-up areas to encourage more walking and cycling as well as improve air quality and health across the district."
The new limits will cover Alice Park to the Paragon along London Road, also encompassing Bathwick Hill and Prior Park Road up to Claverton Down.
Residents are being asked to comment on the plans on the council's website from Thursday.