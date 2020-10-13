Bridgwater 675 homes and new school plans approved
A 675-home housing estate and primary school have been approved despite concerns over traffic and sustainability.
The application is made up of detailed plans for 238 homes and outline permission for 437 houses to be built on the western edge of Bridgwater.
Due to the costs of the junction, 48 homes will be affordable against the council's 30% target.
Sedgemoor District Council's planners approved the application on Tuesday.
'Complete nightmare'
The vote went through with 10 votes for and five against with no abstentions.
Labour's Li Gibson said: "There is absolutely no social housing on this site.
"I think the traffic is going to be a complete nightmare - it already is in this area.
"It's going to create thousands of cars going in and out of this site, which will create more pollution."
She also highlighted the "lack of sustainability" and no use of solar panels on the homes.
Conservative Liz Perry added: "The main roundabout on the Quantock Road is absolutely gridlocked at peak times with traffic, all the way down to the NDR road - and not just with Hinkley Point traffic.
"I don't think a road that size can take more traffic."
Councillors were also told Somerset County Council was "satisfied" the A39 Quantock Road can take additional traffic caused by the development and the new junction would be fit for purpose.
The affordable homes were cut due to other obligations to build a new junction and school by the developers, Cavanna Homes and Martin Grant Homes.
Chairman of the development committee, Conservative Bob Filmer said: "I have an element of concern in the reduction of affordable housing.
"But we've heard the explanation, and sites can only generate a certain amount of local benefit."
The homes will be built on the north side of the A38, opposite the cemetery.
The primary school for 420 pupils will be built near a new access road close to Greenway Farm.