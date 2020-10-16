Weston Grand Pier photos evoke memories of past
- Published
Photographs "evoking memories" of the past are being shown on the towers of Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier in celebration of 10 years since its reopening.
The pier first opened in 1904, before being destroyed by two fires, the first in 1930 and the second in 2008.
The pier in its current form was opened in October 2010.
Co-owner Michelle Michael said they wanted to bring some “light relief” and “something new to the landscape”.
The photos will be on display during October.
“The pier is an iconic landmark, it is a grade II listed building, and most people in our locality will have a pier memory of some description,” Ms Michael said.
“We decided that we would try and resonate with as many generations as we could.”
Photographs of the Victorian and 1930s pavilions will be placed on the towers in “a way never done before”, Ms Michael said.
“People can reminisce about the pier that they remember,” she added.
The photographs will be visible from the prom or the road, although “in order to appreciate the scale of it” Ms Michael said you would have to go onto the pier itself.
Ms Michael said the photos would “evoke memories” for locals and visitors alike.
The fire in 2008 completely destroyed the 1930s pavilion, which then underwent a £39m transformation to bring it back to life.
Ms Michael said it was “a very difficult time”.
“We had the fire in 2008 and were then hit by the 2009 recession, followed by three very wet summers,” Ms Michael said.
The attraction closed from March until 4 July, but despite a difficult year, Ms Michael said: “We’re grateful that we are still here and trading, and this is our way of doing the next thing.”