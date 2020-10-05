Somerset community raises £12,500 for family hit by fire
- Published
A community has rallied round a dairy farming family whose home has been severely damaged by a "devastating" fire.
A fundraising page set up to support the Coles family, whose Brent House Farm was hit by the blaze on Saturday, has raised more than £12,500.
Firefighters were called to farm shortly after 07:00 BST and a eight crews were required throughout the day.
The family said a "massive thank you" to their supporters.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said it received multiple phone calls reporting the fire at the property, near East Brent.
The fire broke out on the ground floor but all those inside the home managed to escape before crews arrived.
Lenka Mayo set up a fundraising page which raised more than £10,000 in 24 hours and has attracted support from almost 350 people.
In a social media post, the family called the fire "devastating news" but said they had been "touched" by the support.
"We want to say thank you to the emergency services and to everyone who has been here helping; family, friends, neighbours, they've all been outstanding," they said.
"We really do appreciate it. The messages from people and donations have been overwhelming."