Coronavirus: Tonnes of cider apples could be left to rot Published duration 16 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption John Milton owns cider orchards in Somerset and Devon

Hundreds of tonnes of apples could be left to rot in orchards because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cider producers in the south-west of England said the drop in demand from pubs and restaurants means much of the current crop will not be sold.

One grower in Somerset said as much as 40% of his apples could be wasted this year.

There have been calls for the government to provide short-term financial aid to growers.

Louise Sheppy from Sheppy's Cider said while the company would be able to make use of its own apples, the fruit they would normally buy from smaller producers would not be needed.

"That would be several hundred tonnes that we would be buying in," she said.

image caption Louise Sheppy said her company would not be buying as much from other growers this year

John Milton has five cider orchards across Somerset and Devon and fears he may have to leave more than a third of the apples to rot this year.

"As we speak now I hope I'd be able to sell between 60-70%," he said. "The remainder will be left in the orchards to rot I'm afraid."

Neil Parish MP has asked Environment Secretary George Eustace for short-term financial aid for apple growers.

The representative for Tiverton and Honiton said: "I asked whether there's a scheme where we can help those growers keep those orchards in place for another year."