Jailed PC Darren Bond 'in denial' over child abuse images Published duration 12 minutes ago

image caption Darren Bond was dismissed without notice at a police disciplinary hearing earlier this month

A police officer who was sacked after admitting eight counts of possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children has been jailed.

Darren Bond, 46, of Weston-super-Mare, pleaded guilty in August and was jailed for two years and eight months at Gloucester Crown Court on Monday.

Sentencing him, Judge Ian Lawrie said many victims were as young as eight.

He said Bond was "still in denial" and had "not recognised the barbarity of his actions".

The offences took place between January 2014 and November 2017.

Two phones seized from Bond's house when he was arrested in the November contained 579 indecent images and six videos.

More than 150 of these were Category A material, which are the highest in severity.

Judge Lawrie said Bond "had a particular interest in young girls aged 11 to 14, but many as young as eight years old".

In mitigation, Michael Hall said Bond, who worked in Bristol, had made "significant progress" since admitting his guilt.

However, Judge Lawrie said the pre-sentence report suggested he was "back where he was a year ago, in denial".

'Profound state of denial'

"He states he has no sexual interest in the images," Judge Lawrie said.

"He is in a profound state of denial... surely being a policeman seconded to CID he should be able to grasp this?"

"This case crosses the custody threshold. I do not accept that you didn't have a sexual interest in the images because of the search criteria," he added.

The court had earlier been told Bond removed software hiding his location because it slowed his computer down, which led officers to his address.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said Bond's actions had perpetuated "a vile industry and encourages offenders to commit acts of abuse".