Topsy-turvy union flag gets complainant in a flap

image copyright Julia Bicker image caption The envelope was addressed to "this house" with a printout of the property from Google Street View attached

A woman who mistakenly flew a union flag upside down outside her home has been sent a "very odd" anonymous letter with instructions on the correct way to display it.

Julia Bicker from Westonzoyland, Somerset, said she would have been happy for the mystery complainant to point out the error in person.

The envelope was addressed to "this house" with a printout of her home from Google Street View attached.

She said it was "absolutely bizarre".

Ms Bicker said the letter contained a printed guide from a website highlighting the correct way to fly the flag.

Historically, displaying the flag the wrong way was a sign of distress to warn others of trouble from the enemy.

"The wider diagonal white stripe should be above the red diagonal stripe at the top left hand side of the Flag nearest the flag pole," the letter advised.

image copyright Julia Bicker image caption Julia Bicker said she was minded to keep the flag the wrong way up after receiving the letter

Ms Bicker said she had been flying the flag for the past seven years but every so often it had to come down to be cleaned or replaced.

"The last time that had happened was about six months ago," she said.

"A number of other houses have flags in their garden because we're a very patriotic village with connections to the military.

image copyright Julia Bicker image caption Julia Bicker said she "laughed out loud" when she received the letter saying she thought it was a wind up by a neighbour

"I had absolutely no idea I put it up wrong last time,.. but part of me wants to leave it up.

"I don't know if it's the work of a campaign group or someone who saw it flapping in the wind and felt suitably aggrieved by it.

"But for someone to go to the effort of sticking an out-of-date picture of my house on an envelope and addressing it: 'To this house' is absolutely bizarre and very odd."