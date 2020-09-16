Zivile Jokubonyte: Missing woman and son 'left UK for Spain' Published duration 7 minutes ago

image copyright Avon and Somerset Constabulary image caption Ms Jokubonyte caught a flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia in Spain on 31 August

A woman who has gone missing with her two-year-old child left the UK for Spain, police have said.

Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, and her son Saliamonas caught a flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia on 31 August.

Avon and Somerset Police said there were concerns for the welfare of Ms Jokubonyte, a Lithuanian national living in Bridgwater, Somerset.

The force said her disappearance was "unexpected" and she had not contacted her mother since 4 September.

A spokesperson said the force was liaising with Spanish authorities.