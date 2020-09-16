Bath boats left underwater after sluice gate fault Published duration 11 minutes ago

image caption The fault occurred between Weston Lock and Bath Bottom Lock

Several boats were left submerged and others stranded on a canal bed in Bath after water levels dropped by about 1.8m (5.9ft).

A fault with a sluice gate had led levels to suddenly drop on the River Avon and Kennet and Avon canal, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

Engineers have been sent to the scene to close the gate and water levels are set to be restored slowly.

EA spokesman Ian Withers apologised for the "disruption and anxiety" caused.

image caption The sudden drop in water levels caught many boat owners off-guard

The fault occurred at Twerton sluice gate and the Canal and River Trust alerted boaters with a post on its website at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

Avril McGovern, from Bath, lives on a boat in the area and was out for dinner with friends when she received messages about the river levels changing.

image caption Avril McGovern says she hopes her boat will be refloated later on Wednesday

"I thought I'm quite safe because I'm behind the lock but then there were more posts on the Facebook group that I'm in saying that it was draining, so I raced back to see my boat resting on the bottom.

"Some other boats had sunk and a couple of friends had to find alternative accommodation, so obviously that is going to have quite a devastating impact on them," said Ms McGovern.

image caption Boats have been left submerged after the sudden drop in water levels

Emergency services were called but the EA said no water rescues were necessary, although some people had to be moved to "safe accommodation" and given "restorative care".

The EA's Ian Withers said they were still investigating the exact cause of the failure.

"It could be mechanical, a software problem, or third party intervention of vandalism," he said

"The main thing is we now have control of the gate. We have restored it to a closed position and will make sure that the water level is restoring in the river in a safe, careful, controlled way so that boats are restored in a gentle way and not damaged and we don't put any lives at risk."