Coronavirus: Bishop Fox's has 415 pupils self-isolating
A school has sent 415 of its pupils home after two pupils in two year groups tested positive for Covid-19.
Bishop Fox's school in Taunton said a child in year seven and another in year 11 caught the virus.
In a letter to parents, acting headteacher Nic Blunsum said: "These two cases are believed to be sporadic cases in the same locality and the source of both cases is not linked to Bishop Fox's School."
The school has since been deep-cleaned.
Somerset County Council is now asking secondary age pupils to start wearing school coverings on dedicated school transport.
The guidance is not mandatory and is left to the discretion of parents.
Earlier 284 pupils at Royal Wootton Bassett Academy, Wiltshire, were sent home after one of them tested positive for coronavirus.
They have been asked to self-isolate and take classes remotely for 14 days.
