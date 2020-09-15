Coronavirus: Bishop Fox's has 415 pupils self-isolating Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Bishop Fox's in Taunton says the school was deep-cleaned in time for school on Tuesday

A school has sent 415 of its pupils home after two pupils in two year groups tested positive for Covid-19.

Bishop Fox's school in Taunton said a child in year seven and another in year 11 caught the virus.

In a letter to parents, acting headteacher Nic Blunsum said: "These two cases are believed to be sporadic cases in the same locality and the source of both cases is not linked to Bishop Fox's School."

The school has since been deep-cleaned.

Somerset County Council is now asking secondary age pupils to start wearing school coverings on dedicated school transport.

The guidance is not mandatory and is left to the discretion of parents.