M5 Somerset Willow Man repairs funding pulled Published duration 55 minutes ago

image caption The structure has fallen into disrepair due to the natural decay of the black maul willow reeds

The artist behind the giant Willow Man sculpture near the M5 in Somerset is urging local businesses to pay for its repair after the council cut funding.

The 40ft, 19-year-old artwork, near Bridgwater, has undergone regular maintenance due to the natural decay of the black maul willow reeds.

Previously, repairs were funded by Sedgemoor District Council, but it now says it can no longer afford it.

Artist Serena de la Hey said a solution needed to be found.

The artwork, commissioned by South West Arts in 2000, was originally meant to last three years.

It was burned down by vandals when it was built in 2001 but was restored.

Sedgemoor District Council is estimated to have spent about £100,000 on its upkeep over the years.

image caption Serena de la Hey is appealing to local business to help fund repairs to the structure

The authority said it would continue to support Ms de la Hey with advice to help her to find a long-term solution for the structure, but confirmed there was no more funding available.

Bridgwater MP Ian Liddell-Grainger added: "It's extremely expensive. It was burnt down shortly after it was built and cost an enormous amount of money to put it back, and it's going to cost an awful lot of money now.

"It's very tough to justify that."

Ms de la Hey was previously unable to raise funds though a crowdfunding appeal and is now appealing to local organisations to contribute.

"Businesses do use the logo of the Willow Man so if anyone is out there, let's see what we can do," she said.

"The desire to see him remain where he is as a representative of the South West is too close to many people's hearts.