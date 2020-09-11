Actor Bob Hope honoured with blue plaque in Weston-super-Mare Published duration 18 minutes ago

image copyright Weston-super-Mare Town Council image caption The plaque was unveiled at Hope's childhood home in Southend Road, Weston-Super-Mare

A blue plaque has been unveiled in Weston-super-Mare to commemorate the life of the actor Bob Hope and his links to the town.

Hope, who died in 2003 aged 100, lived in the town as a child before moving to America aged four.

He became one of America’s most successful entertainers, performing on Broadway and as a stand-up comedian, singer and actor.

He is the second American to have the honour, joining President Eisenhower.

Councillor John Crockford-Hawley, chairman of the town Council's Heritage Arts and Culture Committee, said: “Two Americans have now been honoured with blue plaques in Weston-super-Mare, showing we are a seaside resort with clear trans-Atlantic appeal.”

image caption Bob Hope lived in the town as a child before moving to America aged four

Hope, born Leslie Townes Bob Hope, had strong family ties in the town.

In 1883, his grandfather helped to build the town’s sea wall before crossing the Atlantic to become part of the team which which worked on New York’s Statue of Liberty.

Hope’s parents emigrated to America with him in 1907, where Leslie changed his name to Bob.

After a brief career as a boxer he moved into show business, appearing in more than 70 short and feature films.

He hosted the Academy Awards and wrote 14 books.

Although never nominated for an Academy Award, he was given five honorary awards for his services to film and the Queen made him an honorary knight in 1976.