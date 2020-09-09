Coronavirus: Devizes pub customers and football players test positive Published duration 45 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption The Cavalier Pub in Devizes has also been closed for a deep clean and will reopen on Thursday

Three amateur footballers have tested positive for coronavirus and a pub has shut after two people tested positive.

The Devizes FC players had recently returned from abroad and are now self-isolating with the club cancelling fixtures until 15 September.

The Cavalier Pub in the Wiltshire town has also been closed for a deep clean and will reopen on Thursday.

People in close contact with those affected have been contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service.

All five cases, Wiltshire Council said, had attended the pub.

Neil Fautley, club secretary at Devizes Football Club, who play in Western League Division One, said: "We have measures in place at the club to protect everyone as much as possible, but people have to take personal responsibility when in their own time and make sure they follow all the guidance carefully.

"We all hated not being able to play football during lockdown and it’s a shame we can’t do so again for a little while, but it’s completely understandable."

'Community pub'

Chairman Shaun Moffat added that the players were coming to the end of their period of isolation and were all making a good recovery.

Lauren Jones, from the Cavalier pub, said: “We pride ourselves on being a community pub and the safety of everyone who visits us is our number one priority.

"We already had a number of Covid measures in place, but have taken some time out to make sure the pub is even more safe."

Kate Blackburn, director of public health for Wiltshire Council, said: "We have worked swiftly with all those involved to closely manage this small number of positive cases and we thank them for their co-operation."