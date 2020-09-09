Somerset coast road to be repaired with £4m grant Published duration 3 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A section of the road runs over a sheer cliff face in West Somerset

Up to £4m is to be spent to prevent one of Somerset's vital coastal roads falling into the sea.

The B3191 along the west Somerset coast at Watchet and Blue Anchor is an important route for holidaymakers and a key diversion route for the A39.

Somerset County Council and Somerset West and Taunton Council are working with the Environment Agency to tackle the road's long history of erosion.

The money for the repairs is being funded by a government highways grant.

The county council confirmed it will be reinforcing the road at Blue Anchor in 2021 - providing protection for locals and visitors, as well the eponymous pub, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The plans include "enabling rock armour to be installed at the foot of eroding cliffs" not only to protect the road but also nearby properties.

The cliffs will also be re-profiled to stop future slippage and stabilised with coir mesh and turf.

Somerset County Councillor John Woodman said: "The rock armour will help protect the coast road at Blue Anchor, an important link for residents and visitors in west Somerset."