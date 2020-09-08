RSPCA in paddling pool plea for rescued seal pups Published duration 49 minutes ago

image copyright RSPCA image caption One of the pups washed up on the beach during Storm Francis has been named Chicory by centre staff

A wildlife rescue centre has appealed for paddling pools to help it care for three grey seal pups injured during Storm Francis.

The youngsters were washed on to beaches in Wales after being battered by the storm.

They were taken to the RSPCA's West Hatch centre in Somerset and will be returned to the wild later.

The centre said the pups would use the paddling pools inside before being transferred to a larger outdoor area.

image copyright RSPCA image caption The paddling pools enable the seals to rest and recover before being transferred to larger pools

Centre manager Dr Bel Deering said stormy weather could cause problems for the seal colonies at this time of year because the pups are still very young and vulnerable, and they can easily become separated from their mothers.

"Caring for young seal pups can be very tricky and time-consuming for the team as we have to tube-feed them fish soup before they move on to eating fish themselves," Dr Deering added.

The three pups have been named Chicory, Basil and Fennel by the centre staff.

The RSPCA said people should not approach seal pups they come across but instead monitor them from a safe distance for a 24-hour period, to see if the mother returns.

If the mother does not return, then a trained rescue team should be contacted.