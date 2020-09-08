Coronavirus: Churchill Academy pupils sent home after Covid-19 case Published duration 4 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Churchill Academy and Sixth form caters for 1,474 pupils aged 11-18

Nearly 60 pupils have been sent home from school after one tested positive for Covid-19.

The students were all part of the same "teaching bubble" at Churchill Academy and Sixth Form in North Somerset, which is now being deep cleaned.

They have all been told to self-isolate for 14 days.

North Somerset's Director of Public Health Matt Lenny said he was confident the school has acted "promptly and efficiently" to stop it spreading.

He said: "The identification of this case at the start of the new academic year should remind us all that the infection has not gone away over the summer.

"Everyone, regardless of their age or state of health, must continue to practise good hand hygiene, maintain social distancing of two metres wherever possible and self-isolate and book a test if they experience any of the symptoms of the virus."

A North Somerset Council spokesman said the action had been taken as a "precautionary measure".

He added that deep cleaning the school meant "there is no risk of infection transfer on surfaces".

Churchill Academy and Sixth form caters for 1,474 pupils aged 11-18.