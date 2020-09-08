Son's birthday whisky collection sells for £44,000 Published duration 29 minutes ago

image copyright Mark Littler image caption Matthew Robson was given a bottle of 18-year-old whisky every year for his birthday

A collection of whisky bottles bought every year since 1992 as a birthday present has been sold for £44,000.

The collection was owned by Matthew Robson, whose father bought a bottle of 18-year-old Macallan single malt every year over the course of his life.

It has now been sold to an international buyer for £44,000.

Mr Robson, aged 28, said he was given "strict instructions" by his father "never to open them" as they had become a nest egg.

"Each year I received it as a birthday present," he said.

"I thought it was quite a quirky little present as I was slightly too young to start drinking.

image caption Pete Robson said the whisky "wasn't the only present" he gave his son for his birthday

"But I was under strict instructions, never, never to open them and I tried my hardest and succeeded and they're all intact."

His father Pete, who is from Milnathort in Scotland, said the first bottle of 1974 whisky was bought to "wet the baby's head".

The collection was sold by whisky broker Mark Littler, who described it as a "perfect set" as the value of Macallan had risen "massively" over the past five to 10 years.

image copyright Mark Littler image caption Whisky broker, Mark Littler says the value of Macallan has risen "massively"