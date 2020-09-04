Image copyright Sedgemoor District Council/EA Image caption The planned tidal barrier has two 'vertical lift' gates that would be closed when a very high tide is expected

Construction of a £99m tidal barrier in Bridgwater will not begin until the middle of next year at the earliest.

A government decision on whether to approve an order to allow work to begin has been pushed back to summer 2021.

Sedgemoor District Council and the Environment Agency (EA) are behind the plans for the barrier, which would be built across the River Parrett.

The finished structure is expected to protect around 11,300 homes and 1,500 businesses from flooding.

The district council and EA asked the government to approve a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) to allow work to begin last December.

But a decision has now been delayed to ensure a number of objections to the proposal can be resolved, according to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption Somerset was badly hit by flooding in 2014

Members of the public will not be able to air their views on the scheme at a public inquiry, with the remaining process being carried out through written representations.

EA project manager Andy Hohl said he did not expect a final decision for up to a year. Work is expected to start soon after a decision is made.

Mr Hohl said: "The decision from the Secretary of State is not anticipated until June to September 2021.

"During this time we will continue to develop details of the scheme."

It is hoped that the barrier, to be located near the town's Express Park, could be operational by 2024.