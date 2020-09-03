Image caption The hearing at police HQ in Portishead, concluded on Wednesday

A "disgraceful" police constable has been sacked after admitting eight counts of possessing, making and distributing indecent images of children.

Darren Bond, 46, was dismissed without notice at a misconduct hearing presided over by Avon and Somerset Police's chief constable Andy Marsh.

Bond was suspended in November 2017 and appeared before Gloucester Crown Court in August where he pleaded guilty.

He will be sentenced on 21 September.

Bond, who previously worked at Kenneth Steele House in Bristol, was not present at Wednesday's hearing.

In November 2017 the US Department of Homeland Security notified the National Crime Agency that a UK social media user had uploaded indecent images of children, the hearing was told.

When police later raided Bond's house they seized two phones containing 579 indecent images and six videos.

At previous magistrates and crown court appearances he had denied the charges, but later changed his plea to guilty.

'Abhorrent offences'

At the hearing, Mr Marsh told Bond's Police Federation representative he found the criminal offences amounted to gross misconduct and to bringing discredit on the police service.

"PC Bond has pleaded guilty to wholly abhorrent offences and I utterly condemn his behaviour," Mr Marsh said.

"Downloading or sharing images of child abuse perpetuates a vile industry and encourages offenders to commit acts of abuse."

He added: "PC Bond's disgraceful criminal conduct will have caused serious damage [to public confidence in the police].

"The only way to rebuild that trust is to demonstrate through his dismissal that there is no place to hide for people who commit this sort of criminality in society let alone policing."

Bond, who previously worked for the Metropolitan Police, will be added to the National College of Policing's barred list which prohibits him from working within policing and certain law enforcement bodies.