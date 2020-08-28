Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Downside School in Stratton-on-the-Fosse was affiliated with Downside Abbey until September 2019

Monks at Downside Abbey have decided to leave their home.

The abbey, in Somerset, was affiliated with Downside School, which was highlighted in an Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

The review found "appalling abuse" was inflicted on pupils and the institution tried to cover it up.

A spokesman said the 12 Benedictine monks had spent six years "reflecting with sorrow on failures in the care for children".

In September, the abbey and school formally separated.

The spokesperson said: "They have now unanimously decided to make a new start and to seek a new place to live.

"To lead them in the renewal of their monastic vocation and in their search for a new home, they have elected Dom Nicholas Wetz as their Abbot.

"The last six years have given the Downside Community time to reflect with sorrow on failures in the care for children entrusted to them and to discern the Community's future.

"With smaller numbers and changing circumstances, the current monastery buildings are no longer suitable."

The Benedictine Community has been based at Downside Abbey since 1814.

The abbey was criticised by Professor Alexis Jay, who chaired the inquiry into sexual abuse, and who said safeguarding children had been less important than the reputation of the church and the wellbeing of the abusive monks.