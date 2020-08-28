Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Morrice was arrested under the Terrorism Act and a property in Paulton was searched

A former Army employee charged with terrorism and explosive offences had the ingredients to make an improvised explosive device (IED), a court heard.

Dean Morrice, 33, of Paulton, Somerset, was arrested under the Terrorism Act on 20 August and his property searched.

Police found the components for the pyrotechnic composition thermite, ball bearings and metal pipes, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey in October.

Mr Morrice is charged with possessing the explosive substance black powder, possessing a document containing information useful to terrorism and two counts of transmitting content of a terrorist publication electronically.

The allegations against him relate to the period 15 March 2019 to 20 August 2020.

Sajad Chaudhury, for the defence, said Mr Morrice was in the military for less than a year and had a desk job.

He said his client denied the offences and would plead not guilty in due course.

He is next due to appear in court at The Old Bailey on 2 October.

The charges follow an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East and Counter Terrorism Policing South West.