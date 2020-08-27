Image copyright Tom Saunders Image caption Ben Saunders was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, which affects muscle and soft tissue

The family of a teenager who raised £30,000 before dying of a rare form of cancer say his final wish was he would “never be forgotten”.

Ben Saunders, 18, from Bath, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in October, which later spread to his lungs.

He died on 25 August after setting up his own foundation to support children and young adults with cancer.

Ben’s dad, Tom, described him as “a genuinely nice boy”.

“The foundation was all Ben’s idea,” he added.

“He spoke to me and his mum two weeks ago and said he never wants to be forgotten and that’s what we have to make sure happens now.”

Image copyright Tom Saunders Image caption The former Bath City youth player received messages of support from high-profile footballers when he launched the foundation

Setting up the Ben Saunders Foundation, Ben said: "I have been fortunate enough throughout my journey so far to have received the support I have, whether that being mentally, physically or a short holiday.

"I feel everyone in these circumstances deserves to be given as much support and happiness through the very difficult times they will come across.”

The former Bath City youth team player developed a tumour on his heart which led to him undergoing two open-heart surgeries and several rounds of chemotherapy.

'Heartbroken'

Following the news of his death, Billy Clark of Bath City FC Academy, said: “Ben had great character as a player, tenacious and hungry to be the best he could be.

“Behind a tough exterior there was a kind and sensitive lad that loved football, playing the game was a pleasure for him. He would always turn up with a smile on his face wherever we played, supported by his father Tom.”

His former school, the St Greg’s Chaplaincy, said on Twitter: “We are truly heartbroken as a community to hear of the passing of Ben.

“He'll be forever remembered for his smile, love, energy and generosity - seen in the thoughtfulness behind his foundation that has flourished in his honour.”