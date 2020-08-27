Man charged with terrorism and explosive offences

Image copyright Jake Eastman Image caption Police searched a property in Paulton

A man in Somerset has been arrested and charged with terrorism and explosive offences.

Dean Morrice, 33, of Pithay Court, Paulton, was arrested under the Terrorism Act and searches were carried out at a property in Paulton last week.

He has been charged with transmitting a terrorist publication and possession of terrorist related material.

He has also been charged with making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

Mr Morrice has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court later.

A joint investigation is being carried out by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East and Counter Terrorism Policing South West.