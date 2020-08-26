Somerset

Industrial fire sends smoke plume over Bridgwater

  • 26 August 2020
Scene of fire
Image caption About 40 firefighters are tackling the fire

About 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze on an industrial unit in Somerset, which caused a huge plume of black smoke.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 14:10 BST to the fire on Axe Road in Bridgwater.

Eight appliances have been called to the incident, a spokesperson said.

The fire service advised anyone who lives nearby to keep windows and doors closed.

Avon and Somerset Police said a safety cordon was in place.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

Image copyright Emma Blackmore
Image caption The fire service was called out shortly after 14:00 BST
Image caption The fire service has advised anyone who lives nearby to keep windows and doors closed

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites