Industrial fire sends smoke plume over Bridgwater
- 26 August 2020
About 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze on an industrial unit in Somerset, which caused a huge plume of black smoke.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 14:10 BST to the fire on Axe Road in Bridgwater.
Eight appliances have been called to the incident, a spokesperson said.
The fire service advised anyone who lives nearby to keep windows and doors closed.
Avon and Somerset Police said a safety cordon was in place.
It is not yet known what caused the blaze.