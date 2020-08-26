Image caption About 40 firefighters are tackling the fire

About 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze on an industrial unit in Somerset, which caused a huge plume of black smoke.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 14:10 BST to the fire on Axe Road in Bridgwater.

Eight appliances have been called to the incident, a spokesperson said.

The fire service advised anyone who lives nearby to keep windows and doors closed.

Avon and Somerset Police said a safety cordon was in place.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze.

Image copyright Emma Blackmore Image caption The fire service was called out shortly after 14:00 BST