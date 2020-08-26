Image copyright The Castle Partnership Trust Image caption Head teacher Richard Healey said the trust have moved mountains to ensure that the school’s opening will only be delayed until October for staff

A new school will not be open until November, with its expected intake of pupils having to be taught elsewhere.

Isambard Kingdom Brunel Primary School in Wellington, Somerset, had been due to open by the start of the new academic year.

But delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic mean its first pupils will not be allowed on site until 2 November.

Head teacher Richard Healey said: "Staff are being trained on all areas ready for opening."

The two-storey school will accommodate 420 pupils across 14 classrooms, and will include a 39-place nursery and sports facilities.

While it is being completed, pupils will be taught at Wellington’s other primary school - Wellesley Park - in temporary accommodation.

The on-site Bright Sparks nursery, which was also scheduled to open in September, will only begin accepting children in January.

Image copyright The Castle Partnership Trust Image caption The school will accomodate 420 pupils

Safeguarding measures had been put in place at Wellesley Park to protect all children and staff from coronavirus.

A stud wall has been built to separate reception classes, and new fencing set up to keep Isambard pupils, staff and families away from their Wellesley Park counterparts.

The schools will run independently of each other and have their own outdoor learning space.

Mr Healey added: "Regular cleaning and sanitising has been timetabled throughout the school day, with breaks for hand washing.

"We are being completely transparent in our communication with our parents and carers, so they know what to expect when school begins and they can send their children with confidence, knowing the great lengths we have gone to to ensure the health and safety of all."