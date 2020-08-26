Image copyright Google Image caption Garador said the infected staff member made a brief visit to its Yeovil HQ

Staff at a second Somerset company are self-isolating after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Garage door manufacturer Garador said the affected member of staff had been working remotely but made a brief visit to its factory in Yeovil on Friday.

The company said it had used CCTV to work out who the person came in contact with and a "small number" of staff were now staying at home.

On Tuesday, concrete supplier CPM said two workers had also tested positive.

Garador commercial manager Emma Hannam said: "We were notified late on [Monday] 24 August that a Garador employee had tested positive for Covid-19.

"The employee was a remote worker who was on site for a short period on Friday.

"In line with our policy, we immediately took steps to have the office area deep cleaned that evening, in addition to the twice daily cleaning regime we currently perform."

She added that staff members that had been identified as having possible contact with the infected employee were also being tested.

The two employees at CPM, in Mells near Frome, were tested after being contacted through the NHS test and trace system and are in self-isolation.