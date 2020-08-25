Image copyright Google Image caption Offices at CPM were deep cleaned after the positive tests

Two members of staff at a Somerset concrete supplier have tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair, who work at CPM in Mells near Frome, were tested after being contacted through the NHS Track and Trace system.

Parent company Marshalls said the staff members had been contacted after "out-of-work socialising".

It comes after a local health official told people in the area to "up their game" due to an increase in cases.

A statement from Marshalls said: "Our offices and a vehicle have been deep-cleaned and all other covid measures remain in place to ensure we are doing all we can to keep people safe when they return to work.”

Several other members of staff had tested negative, the company added, and the two affected staff members were self-isolating.