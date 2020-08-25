Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jessica Powell's family described her as a "brave young woman"

An investigation has been launched into the death of a young woman who was being treated on a mental health ward.

Jessica Powell died last weekend after being admitted to Yeovil District Hospital A&E in a critically ill condition on 19 August.

The 20-year-old had been a long-term inpatient on Rowan Ward at Summerlands Hospital in Yeovil.

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust is investigating the circumstances of the death and if any action is required.

Rowan Ward provides treatment for adults experiencing acute mental health problems

Ms Powell's parents said she was a "brave young woman" and they were grateful she was able to save many lives as an organ donor.

Chief Nurse at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust Hayley Peters said: "We have begun an investigation to ensure that we fully understand what happened and to determine what immediate actions are required.

"We are in contact with Mr and Mrs Powell and will continue to be to ensure that we can support them and communicate our findings to them."