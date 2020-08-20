Image copyright Rob Farrow/Geograph Image caption The RNLI wants to return to Birnbeck Island after leaving its 131-year tenure in 2013

The owner of Birnbeck Pier has applied for planning permission to refurbish the derelict Victorian structure.

CNM Estates was issued with a repairs notice in September last year, and then a compulsory purchase order (CPO) last month, after failing to maintain the site.

It has now applied for listed building consent to "safeguard its future".

The Grade II* listed pier in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, is on Historic England's national at-risk register.

As part of its application, CNM Estates, which has owned the pier since 2014, said its proposal was in response to the repairs notice issued by North Somerset Council.

It said the planned works would ensure appropriate surveys and inspections are undertaken and arrange for all trestle bracing to be removed for repair or reconstruction.

In February, the council approved the CPO, a process which could take up to 18 months to complete.

As part of the authority's plans, the RNLI would move back into its original lifeboat station on Birnbeck Island.

It was abandoned in 2013 after the pier became unsafe to use.

Don Davies, leader of North Somerset Council, said: "If this is a genuine attempt by the owner to take on their responsibilities to restore the pier then we are absolutely 100% supportive of it.

"But if it's a smokescreen to divert the compulsory purchase order then it would be extremely frustrating and annoying for everybody."