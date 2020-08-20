Charity's anti-violence sessions taken online

Image copyright Oxygen PR Image caption Lloyd Fouracre was beaten to death in 2005 during a night out in Taunton

A charity is putting its anti-violence sessions online after schools closed due to coronavirus.

Stand Against Violence (SAV) was set up by Adam Fouracre, whose brother Lloyd was beaten to death in Taunton in 2005.

Usually, the charity reaches 43,000 pupils a year through classroom sessions.

Tracy Casson, from the charity, said: "We've had to be inventive. We've done a few trials with a few schools and the feedback has been very positive."

Since July, more than 50 schools have contacted them to hold sessions.

Image copyright Stand Against Violence Image caption Primary age pupils are taught the charity's message

The charity's work focuses on understanding the consequences of violence and nurturing empathy.

An independent study by the Centre for Public Health found its work changed long-term attitudes.

"If a school has booked an assembly, that would reach 200 pupils.

"Now that is not possible, but what we can do is broadcast simultaneously to all those pupils in their bubbles so they don't have to come together in a hall but they can still have the assembly," added Ms Casson.

The charity teaches eight to 24-year-olds in schools and youth offending institutions and tailors its work according to the age group and demographics.

Primary-age sessions involve poetry, therapeutic art, drama and games such as reading body language when someone becomes angry.