Image caption Police have arrested two men

Two arrests have been made after a man's death on a footpath along the River Avon in Bath.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said "the incident happened" off Brassmill Lane at about 15:15 BST.

The two arrested men are in police custody.

"We've launched an investigation following the sudden death of a man in Bath," said the spokesman, who added a cordon remained in place at the scene.

No details have been released about how the man died.