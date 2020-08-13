Somerset

Two arrested in Bath after death on riverside footpath

  • 13 August 2020
Bath footpath death
Image caption Police have arrested two men

Two arrests have been made after a man's death on a footpath along the River Avon in Bath.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said "the incident happened" off Brassmill Lane at about 15:15 BST.

The two arrested men are in police custody.

"We've launched an investigation following the sudden death of a man in Bath," said the spokesman, who added a cordon remained in place at the scene.

No details have been released about how the man died.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites