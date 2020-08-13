Two arrested in Bath after death on riverside footpath
- 13 August 2020
Two arrests have been made after a man's death on a footpath along the River Avon in Bath.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said "the incident happened" off Brassmill Lane at about 15:15 BST.
The two arrested men are in police custody.
"We've launched an investigation following the sudden death of a man in Bath," said the spokesman, who added a cordon remained in place at the scene.
No details have been released about how the man died.