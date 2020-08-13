Image copyright Jame Manning Image caption James Manning said this owl had become used to him over the months and was quite happy flying close by

A student who has spent lockdown taking photos in the countryside said it has helped him feel happier about his future, whatever his A-level results.

James Manning, 18, from Somerset, wants to become a photojournalist and wildlife cameraman, so used the time to improve his photography portfolio.

James said his schoolwork had been going well but the pandemic had left him feeling "nervous and insecure".

But he said photography was a back-up if his grades were not what he wanted.

James was studying music technology and photography and hoped to study music production at university in London.

Image caption James said he would not be going into school to collect his results

"There's a lot of misinformation going around about how [the] results will be calculated," he said, and admitted he had no idea what his would be.

"I've been putting all the work in... but now the grades don't seem to matter really whatsoever."

Image copyright James Manning Image caption James spent up to 10 hours a day in his quest for the perfect picture

James said he had used lockdown to build on his passion for photography as an alternative future, working six 10-hour days a week out in the countryside near his home in Glastonbury after schools and colleges closed earlier this year because of coronavirus.

"[It's] a back-up and a way out... in case I don't get my grades.

"Even so, it's been unsettling," he said.

James visited nature reserves near his home and explored the Somerset Levels, capturing images.

Image copyright James Manning Image caption The Somerset Levels is one of James's favourite spots for photography

"I've almost doubled my portfolio and that's really set me up for life," he said.

"I've certainly become more self-reliant and I want to do everything myself knowing universities and things might get cancelled.

"I'd really like to get the photography and videography under my grasp so I'll have that to back me up if I need it."

Image copyright James Manning Image caption The 18-year-old said the wildlife around his Glastonbury home has flourished during lockdown

He said many of his peers were now not sure about going to university.

"A lot of my friends are international students and they're unsure whether they're going to come back at all.

Mr Manning will be opening his results envelope at home with his parents.

"We're not going into school to open our envelopes and see our grades.

"We'll probably talk a lot on social media, but yeah, strange times."