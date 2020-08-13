Image copyright Google Image caption The suggestion is a rival idea to that being proposed by the county council for a single unitary authority

A plan for two new unitary authorities in Somerset has been described as a "U-turn" by the county council.

The plan by the five district councils would replace them with two new unitary authorities across the county.

It is a rival idea to that being proposed by Somerset County Council, for one unitary authority for the area.

The new idea would result in one council covering Somerset West, Taunton and Sedgemoor, and another for the Mendip and South Somerset areas.

A county council spokesperson said: "It comes after two years of district councils arguing that unitary authorities were not the best option for Somerset."

'Real change'

The county council's leader, David Fothergill, said: "It is frustrating it has taken them this long to agree with our position but at least they have dropped their opposition to unitary authorities."

In a joint statement, the leaders of the district councils said "real change" was needed in local government in Somerset, and they were "agreed that a single unitary is the wrong solution".

"We have never been opposed to the creation of unitary authorities and the districts' case will be a stronger and more ambitious alternative to the 'One Somerset' proposal.

"It is our full intention for the districts' proposal to be democratically debated and shaped by our residents in the coming weeks, recognising that it needs to meet the different needs of our diverse communities while also delivering reform."

Last month the county council voted in favour of a business case which would see the main councils replaced with a unitary authority.

The secretary of state for local government will have the final say over the two proposals after a public consultation.

Previously, Somerset County Council said "scrapping all five existing councils" and setting up a new single unitary council could save £52.6m over five years.