Image copyright South Somerset District Council Image caption Ric Pallister was leader of South Somerset District Council for seven years

A former leader of South Somerset District Council accused of indecently assaulting girls has denied 24 extra charges.

Ric Pallister is accused of committing a total of 36 offences against three girls under 16, from 1983 to 2004.

The 73-year-old denied all the charges at Taunton Crown Court. A trial is likely to take place early next year.

The number of counts Mr Pallister is facing has tripled since he appeared before Yeovil magistrates in July.

The former Royal Navy officer, of East Chinnock, represented the Parrett ward and served on the council for almost 20 years after being elected in 1999.

He was leader of the council from 2011 to 2018.