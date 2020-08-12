Image copyright Tom Saunders Image caption Ben Saunders has synovial sarcoma, which affects muscle and soft tissue

A teenager who has a rare form of cancer is fundraising to provide help and support to other young victims of the disease.

Ben Saunders, 18, from Bath, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in October. It has spread to his lungs.

He has set up his own foundation to help others, raising nearly £7,000 via crowd-funding in a matter of days.

His father Tom said: "We aren't surprised he wants to help others as he has always been like that."

The teenager developed a tumour on his heart which saw him undergo two open-heart surgeries and several rounds of chemotherapy.

Image copyright Tom Saunders Image caption The former Bath City youth player has received messages of support from high-profile footballers

He said of the Ben Saunders Foundation: "I hope to raise as much money as possible to help young people suffering from cancer.

"I would love to raise enough money to buy a holiday home for cancer sufferers to have somewhere to have a break.

"Starting the foundation has enabled me to briefly take my mind off the situation. I have been really pleased and overwhelmed with the responses so far."

He has received messages of support from Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and pundit Jamie Carragher, as well as several Bath Rugby players.

The former Bath City youth team player said: "Sport, and especially football, is my passion, and to receive messages like that is lovely."

His first project is a sponsored head shave in which Bath Rugby players have agreed to participate.