Taxi driver jailed for sex attack on schoolgirl

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Taxi driver Wayne Gainey had been trusted to return the girl home safely, said police

A taxi driver who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl has been sent to prison for more than six years.

Wayne Gainey picked up his victim from school and assaulted her in his vehicle before taking her home.

The 38-year-old was jailed at Swindon Crown Court after pleading guilty at a hearing in July.

"This is a disturbing case of a young girl being sexually assaulted by Gainey who was trusted to take her home safely," said Det Con Amy Smith.

Gainey, of Christchurch Street East, Frome, carried out the attack in Trowbridge on 4 June 2019.

He collected the girl from school and assaulted her after stopping the vehicle on the way to her home.

Det Con Smith, who led the investigation for Wiltshire Police, said Gainey used his position to abuse the girl.

She said: "I want to thank the victim for being brave enough to come forward and report it in the first place.

"I hope today can give her some closure so she can get on with her life."

Gainey previously admitted two charges of sexual assault and denied one charge of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, which will lie on file.

He was jailed for six years and four months, and will serve an extra year on licence.