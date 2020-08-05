Image caption Police say they did not have the manpower to stop an illegal rave near Bath.

Three men have been arrested in connection with an illegal rave which more than 3,000 people attended.

Police received noise complaints about the event at the former Charmy Down airfield near Bath on 18 and 19 July.

People living as far away as Bristol complained about the noise at the former RAF airfield.

The men aged 22, 23 and 26 arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause a public nuisance remain in custody.