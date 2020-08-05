Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Mikhail Hanid was a "kind and gentle person, who loved being with people", his family said

A third person has been charged over the suspected murder of a man who was stabbed to death.

Mikhail Hanid, 47, was found injured in Ridgeway Avenue, Weston-super-Mare, in the early hours of 27 June and died in hospital.

Dominic Palmer, 31, from the town, has been charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear before magistrates on 8 September.

Two other men are due to stand trial on 7 December charged with murder.

Samuel Ford, 30, and Curtis Ford, 27, both of Baildon Road, were charged with murder in July and remanded in custody until trial.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Hanid was found after police responded to reports of a disturbance in the Ridgeway Avenue area

A 28-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A spokesman for the force said it was "continuing to review a suggestion" the attack "may have been... racially-motivated".