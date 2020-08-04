Image copyright Google Image caption Relyon's bed making factory is one of the largest employers in Wellington

Hundreds of jobs have been saved after a bed manufacturing firm was bought from the administrators.

Somerset-based Relyon, which was founded in 1858, is one of Wellington's largest employers. The deal saves the jobs of the remaining 280 employees.

It went into administration in June, leading to the loss of 82 positions.

A new company, Michco 2001 Ltd, set up by former Relyon Group chief executive Ian Topping and other private investors, has bought the firm.

Mr Topping, who was chief executive of the Relyon Group from 1993 to 2010, said he was "delighted to have led the acquisition".

He said he would work with the managing director and his team to "focus on developing our excellent products and close customer relationships to grow the business significantly and with this create new jobs".

Relyon was previously owned by the Blue Group which also owns Benson for Beds and Harveys home furnishing, with all three going into administration in June.

Last month administrators Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) said it was "regrettably necessary to make 82 employees redundant".