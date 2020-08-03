Image copyright Key4Life Image caption Sean, 19, has found work with Bougyes Construction in Bristol

A charity which helps rehabilitate ex-offenders and prepares them to get jobs says it has lost two-thirds of its work placements since lockdown.

Key4Life works with men leaving HMP Bristol and HMP Brixton, setting up placements in London and the South West as part of its rehabilitation work.

Founder Eva Hamilton, said: "We've lost 60-70%, so for both London and the South West, it's 20 to 30 companies."

The charity normally finds jobs for two-thirds of the men it works with.

'Huge responsibility'

"Nobody is working at their offices, so for companies we would have assumed would take three-day tasters are just not there any more - they can't do it," she said.

She is hoping to continue to work with existing partners, especially those in construction, where jobs may come up.

Sean, 19 has successfully found work.

He said: "The programme has kept me out of prison, doing more productive things with my life.

"Its also enabled me to know inside my head that there are other ways of enjoying life without doing illegal things."

She fears the recession, reoffending rates may rise with ex-offenders getting "lost in the system".

"There is a huge responsibility we all have as a community at large to help people," she said.

"These are times when a lot of employers are going to cream the best people they can get.

"There's a lot of people who are going to be laid off, it's going to be really difficult for people at the bottom of the pile."

Government statistics show people of colour are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system.

The charity says 78% of the men it works with are of colour and the Black Lives Matter has seen some companies offering support.

"A lot of [employers] are wanting to be seen to be doing the right thing.

"I'm a great believer in thinking they need to walk the walk," added Ms Hamilton.