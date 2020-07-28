Image copyright Somerset Wildlife Trust Image caption The trust says it is having to foot the bill of clearing up fly-tipping on its nature reserves

A wildlife trust "devastated" by the Covid-19 pandemic has launched an emergency appeal to raise £200,000.

Somerset Wildlife Trust (SWT) has also been facing financial challenges through cuts in EU funding.

A rise in fly-tipping on their nature reserves has also added to outgoings, as they have to "foot the bill" to remove the rubbish.

A spokesperson said: "Staff and volunteers are devastated and need help now more than ever".

SWT, a charity which looks after a variety of nature reserves on the Somerset Levels, provides secure environments for wildlife such as dormice, otters, hedgehogs, barn owls, bitterns and the large blue butterfly.

Image copyright John Lindley Image caption The large blue butterfly is one of the species protected on reserves managed by SWT

Rachael Fickweiler, its head nature reserves and land management, said they used to have a "huge" workforce but now staff on sites have been reduced and they are being faced with increasing "anti-social behaviour."

She said: "One time we were due to get our Exmoor ponies on the Mendip reserves but there was a great big pile of tyres and rubble in front of the gate.

"Lanes, gateways and entrances to reserves are being blocked by asbestos and rubble and we're having to foot the bill."

'Time of great uncertainty'

Director of fundraising Katie Arber, said their teams are "devastated" and need the support during this "critical time".

She said: "We want to continue to drive positive change for Somerset's natural environment and to be able to build a greener post-Covid.

"Financially, it's been really tough because the spring/summer period would have been when we would have generated income. For everyone involved it's a time of great uncertainty."