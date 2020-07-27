Image copyright RAF Association Image caption The hotel has been offering short breaks to RAF veterans for more than 20 years

A hotel which provides respite care for RAF veterans and their families is to close permanently.

Flowerdown House, in Weston-super-mare, North Somerset, typically welcomes 1,000 former RAF personnel a year for short breaks.

Coronavirus forced the hotel into temporary closure, and a 40% drop in income means it can no longer afford to continue operating.

Veteran David Wykes said: "We really have nowhere to go."

Mr Wykes, a wheelchair user from Warwickshire, added: "The care I received was second to none. The staff were exceedingly kind and they really did look after myself and many others with disabilities.

"Many veterans who use the house are getting close to end of life, and we really have nowhere to go."

"There are old people's home, but there we don't get the care or companionship."

It is funded by the RAF Association, which makes its money largely from private and corporate donations and fundraising events.

A spokeswoman said: "Sadly we cannot safely or responsibly reopen the hotel whilst complying with ongoing social distancing restrictions and infection prevention measures - both of which are likely to be long-term requirements.

"This issue is, of course, exacerbated by the higher infection risks borne by our elderly guests. The average age of guests is 79, with many of them falling into the Covid-vulnerable categories."

The Victorian hotel, which has 18 bedrooms, has been offering short breaks to veterans for more than 20 years.

The RAF Association said people who had holidays booked at Flowerdown will be offered stays at their other hotels.

Coronavirus has seen an end to fundraising events, with a drastic loss of income for the charity, and 29 people will lose their jobs as a result.

Rothbury House in Northumberland will also close, and no decision has been made yet over the future of the buildings.

The Association still has three holiday homes in Scotland, Norfolk and west Sussex, which will be open for bookings once restrictions allow.