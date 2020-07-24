Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plastic tubs and trays will soon be accepted by kerbside recycling collections

Kerbside recycling collections of plastic pots and tubs are to begin in Somerset from October, after being delayed by the pandemic.

Currently, only plastic bottles are collected as pots and ready meal trays are more difficult to recycle.

Somerset Waste Partnership initially aimed to launch 'Recycle More' in June, with the Mendips as the first tranche.

Black bin collections will also drop to a three-weekly basis as more items can be accepted for recycling.

Managing director, Mickey Green said: "We trialled it six years ago and 86% of people approved of it then.

"Most people wanted it to carry on rather than go back to how it is at the moment.

"There are now 20 areas around the country which do this."

Blue bags

Speaking of the reduction in black bin collections, Mr Green said: "We do have support in place for those with small children in nappies or special medical needs."

Households will receive a weighted blue bag for the new recyclables, which will also include plastic reinforced milk and juice cartons, small electrical items and household batteries.

The project is being phased in from October, starting with the Mendips area, and is set to be completed by February 2022.

"What we've done is try to compress it so it finishes at the same time as it would have done if Covid had never happened," added Mr Green.

The partnership has also said the Covid-19 delays have cost local councils at least £2m which it hopes will be reimbursed by central government.

A final decision on the timetable will be made by councillors on the Waste Board on 31 July.