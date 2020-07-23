Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can affect a child or young person's ability to learn

A special educational needs free school for 120 pupils is to open in Somerset.

It comes after an inspection from the education watchdog Ofsted found "significant weaknesses" which left some children's needs unmet.

Rob Gasson, chief executive of the trust involved, said: "We are determined to do 'whatever it takes' to improve outcomes for our pupils and change their lives for the better."

The school, in Ash near Martock, has been welcomed by the county council.

Frances Nicholson, cabinet member for Children's Services, said some of the children may have speech, language and communication needs (SLCN) and others, social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH).

'Dual nature'

"One of the reasons for the dual nature of this school is there is always the possibility since the behaviour is similar, that the child can get the wrong diagnosis," the Conservative said.

"Having the dual nature will mean that it can be really clear about getting the diagnosis right for the child and supporting them in the school."

Mr Gasson said there was a definite need in south Somerset.

"There are a number of children who have an education, health and care plan whose needs are not being met by mainstream schools," he said.

'Outside their networks'

"They're either travelling large distances or they're going to expensive independent provision.

"This means they're educated outside their locality, their networks and support groups which always makes life much more difficult for them."

The move comes as a 65-place specialist school for North Somerset got the go-ahead

It will be run by the Learn@Multi-Academy Trust, and located in Churchill, North Somerset.