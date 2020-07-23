Image copyright Parliament.tv Image caption Tracy Daszkiewicz explained what had been learned and answered questions from members of the Public Services Committee

Planning and protocols used during the Salisbury poisonings helped the early response to coronavirus, the county's former health chief has said.

Tracy Daszkiewicz was speaking to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday to discuss what lessons could be learned from the UK's Covid-19 response.

She was Wiltshire's director of public health at the time of the Novichok poisonings in March 2018.

Her role featured in the recent BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

"We thought it was a massive incident [but] little did we know what 2020 had in store," Ms Daszkiewicz told the committee.

She said "a huge amount" was learned from the poisonings as it was an "unprecedented incident".

She said the experience meant they had already established relationships with organisations including the military.

"Those strong relationships are able to be drawn on, to great effect, at great speed and we always know who to call for particular incidents and questions."

The Novichok nerve agent, carried in a perfume bottle, had been sprayed on front door handle at the home of former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal.

He and his daughter Yulia were later found slumped on a bench in Salisbury.

Image copyright Reuters/BBC Image caption Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived the poisoning attempt

The container was later found by Charlie Rowley who gave it it to his partner, Dawn Sturgess.

Both were poisoned and Ms Sturgess died in hospital.

Speaking of the BBC drama, Ms Daszkiewicz, who now works for Public Health England South West, said it gave a good indication of how hard and coherently people worked.

"[But] I don't think three hours of drama could demonstrate the commitment, expertise and professionalism of the people... or represent the vast array of experts and people there."